Video of the Week: “Return to Natural––Documenting the Tasman Glacier”

This week’s Video of the Week is a short film featuring award-winning photographer and natural progressive, Chris Burkard, on a quest to take a single photograph that represents humans’ relationship with nature. The film, Return to Natural, was produced by New Zealand outdoor apparel brand, Icebreaker, who invited Burkard to the Tasman Glacier to seek and capture the photo. In that search for the right image, the film was created.

The 12-minute movie follows Burkard and his team over the course of five days as they hike, ski, boat, and fly above the Tasman, becoming increasingly intimate with the glacier. On the final day Burkard found the image he was looking for––one that would challenge peoples’ perspective of nature. “It hit me when I was taking the photo of the lake,” Burkard said.

“It was the literal open wound of a melting glacier,” Burkard said of the glacial lake, which is younger than the 34-year old photographer himself. “The lake was in fact new, only 30 years old. Created from the run-off from the ever melting glacier.”

About a year after Return to Natural was filmed, the Tasman Glacier was the site of a heartbreaking video that went viral in January when fallout of ash and soot from the Australia bushfires turned the sky orange and darkened the ice. The fallout will accelerate the melt of Tasman, which the docu-film reported is already receding 477-822 meters each year. The dire forecast for Tasman is underscored by a recent study that showed fires in the Amazon in 2010 caused a 4.5 percent increase in water runoff from Zongo Glacier in Bolivia alone.

Earlier this year GlacierHub reported on Burkard’s new book At Glacier’s End in which he and author Matt McDonald documented Iceland’s glacial rivers by air to advocate for their protection as part of a new national park covering most of the country’s interior. In the book, as with the short film, Burkard’s ‘it’s not the photo––it’s what you have to say about it’ mantra is unmistakably consistent.

“We have the potential to reduce our impact, but it starts with changing our perspective and moving to natural alternatives,” Burkard said. “We need people to re-examine their perceptions and individual choices…particularly the things that might not be so obvious.”

